Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverside Community Church
207 NE Monroe Street
Peoria, IL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverside Community Church
207 NE Monroe Street
Peoria, IL
Burial
Following Services
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Santia N. Young


1979 - 2019
Santia N. Young Obituary
Santia N. Young
PEORIA - Santia N. Young of Peoria peacefully departed this life at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She was born on November 6, 1979, to Sandra L. Alexander of Peoria, Illinois, and William "Wayne" Young III of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Santia shared the last 11 years with fiancé, Joseph Dewayne Murphy of Peoria, IL.
Santia leaves to cherish her loving memories, her only child, Madison Elizabeth Lynn Murphy of Peoria, IL. She also leaves both parents of Peoria and Indiana; two sisters, Sasha Alexander of Peoria, IL, and Jamel Ilesanmi of Decatur, Georgia; one brother, James Lindsay Jr. of Peoria, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Santia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Dorothy Alexander and William Young.
Visitation will be held at Riverside Community Church, 207 NE Monroe Street, Peoria, IL, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at noon, with service following at 1 p.m. Burial will be held immediately following services at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Professional services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, 566 N. Water St., Decatur, IL 62523, walkerfs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
