Sara Clark
BRIMFIELD - Sara Elizabeth Clark, 36, of DeWitt, Iowa, formerly of Brimfield, lost her battle with cancer and passed away at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Sara was a bright light to all who knew her.
She was born on December 3, 1982, in Peoria, Illinois, to Steve Clark of Big Sandy, Tennessee, and Debbie Clark (Gary Sueltz) of Bartonville, Illinois. They both survive.
She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Adam and Andrea Clark of Morton, Illinois, as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and lots of friends. Sara is also leaving behind her two beloved cats, Sophie and Sampson, whom she loved and cherished so much.
She was preceded in death by three sets of grandparents and her very best friend from college, Aletha Pinnow, who passed in February of 2016.
Sara attended Easter Seals for preschool and then went on to Thomas Jefferson Grade School in their special needs division. She then was mainstreamed to Brimfield Grade School, where she lived at the time. She graduated from Brimfield High School in 2001. She then went on to attend Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Illinois, graduating in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies. She then went on to earn her Master's Degree in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling at NIU in 2009.
Her first job was working for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from 2010-13 as a counselor. She moved back to DeKalb to accept a new job at NIU as a counselor in the Office of Student Academic Success (OSAS). She only worked there a short time after being diagnosed with her first bout of cancer in 2015.
She always enjoyed a game of checkers and monopoly with her dad and was competitive with him. She and her mom loved having lots of heart-to-heart talks, shopping, eating out and watching movies together. They were very close. Her brother always had harassing comments to make to Sara and she would give it right back to him, but it was always meant as a term of endearment and they loved each other deeply and he would do anything for her. Sara was ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She touched those who knew her with her infectious smile and laugh.
Her funeral will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or Shriners Hospital of Children, 22121 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60707.
A special acknowledgement to her childhood friend, Rachel, and her husband, Justin Stewart, for accepting Sara into their home in 2017, when Sara was unable to stay in her apartment any longer.
To express condolences online, www.preston-hanley.com.
R.I.P. sweet Sara, you will be missed by everyone.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019