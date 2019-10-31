|
PEKIN ~ Sara Jayne Hickman, 76, of Pekin, passed away at 8:24 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born on July 19, 1943 in Carlinville to Alexander and Ruth L. (Jaynes) McCurdy, she married Warren Clyde Hickman on April 16, 1960 in Peoria. He died on January 26, 2014 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and one brother.
Surviving are five daughters, Teresa L. (Harry) Hernandez of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Karen S. (John) Milano of Washington, Laurie A. (Tom) Wright, Mikki G. Elam, and Cheryl F. (Chad) Landry, all of Pekin; sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Sara had worked in the office for Martin Furniture Company in East Peoria for 15 years, retiring in 2001.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, scrapbooking, and reading, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Sara was a member of the Ann Street Bible Church in Peoria, where she served as the Treasurer, until its closing. She was currently attending Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Dr. Michael McLeod will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. Private entombment will be at American Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be given to Fresenius Kidney Care in Pekin, 3521 Veterans Dr, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019