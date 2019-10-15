Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Jane Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Jane Green Obituary
Sara Jane Green
PEORIA - Sara Jane Green, age 91, of Peoria passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jane was born on January 29, 1928, in Camp Grove, IL, a daughter of James and Sara (Murphy) Green.
Her parents; three brothers, Francis, Thomas and William Green; and three sisters, Alice Campion, Patricia Green and Marian Aschenbrenner, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Roberta Green of Camp Grove, IL; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Jane was a long-time member of St. Philomena Catholic Church. She received a Master's Degree in Education from Bradley University and a Bachelor of Science Degree from the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now Lewis University. She worked as a medical technologist at OSF St. Francis for over 40 years, rising to manager of Department of Histology and Director of School of Medical Technology.
Jane enjoyed traveling, playing cards, photography and golfing.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Philomena Church, with a half hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Camp Grove, IL.
Memorials in Jane's name may be made to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, c/o St. Dominic Parish, 303 N. Galena Ave., Wyoming, IL 61491.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now