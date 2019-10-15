|
|
Sara Jane Green
PEORIA - Sara Jane Green, age 91, of Peoria passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jane was born on January 29, 1928, in Camp Grove, IL, a daughter of James and Sara (Murphy) Green.
Her parents; three brothers, Francis, Thomas and William Green; and three sisters, Alice Campion, Patricia Green and Marian Aschenbrenner, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Roberta Green of Camp Grove, IL; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Jane was a long-time member of St. Philomena Catholic Church. She received a Master's Degree in Education from Bradley University and a Bachelor of Science Degree from the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now Lewis University. She worked as a medical technologist at OSF St. Francis for over 40 years, rising to manager of Department of Histology and Director of School of Medical Technology.
Jane enjoyed traveling, playing cards, photography and golfing.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Philomena Church, with a half hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Camp Grove, IL.
Memorials in Jane's name may be made to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, c/o St. Dominic Parish, 303 N. Galena Ave., Wyoming, IL 61491.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019