Sarah Anne McCafferty
PEORIA - Sarah Anne McCafferty, age 32, a resident of Peoria, IL, formerly of Tinley Park and Chicago's East Side, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
She was the beloved daughter of Annette Milkowski and Brian F. McCafferty; favorite sister of Brian J. McCafferty and Kelsey McCafferty; amazing aunt to Ayden J. McCafferty; and the best Maw Dog, with Paw Dog Jonathan "JJ" Jones, to the wonderful Lumen Rose McDogski. She is also survived by cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sarah was a LCSW who wanted to help everyone and was an advocate for the Peoria Center for Prevention of Abuse. Sarah loved exploring nature and enjoyed running, including the Disney Princess Marathon and Peoria Pumpkin Run. She was the biggest White Sox fan. The impact she made on us and the world will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be at Kurtz Memorial Chapel in Frankfort, IL, on Saturday, August 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. Wearing masks and social distancing are mandatory for all those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations to local animal shelters or the National Suicide Prevention would be appreciated.
For more Information, visit www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or call 815-806-2225.