Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
via Facebook livestream www.facebook.com/DavisonFultonWoodland
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Holobaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Jane Holobaugh


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Jane Holobaugh Obituary
Sarah Jane Holobaugh
PEORIA - Sarah Jane Holobaugh, 88, of East Peoria, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lakeside Rehab and Healthcare.
She was born in Newton on October 25, 1931, to Albert Frank and Carmen Evon (Weaver) Trimble. Sarah married Kenneth C. Holobaugh in Peoria on June 20, 1959. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2005, in Peoria.
Surviving are her five daughters, three sons, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren, three brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one son, two brothers, two sisters, two granddaughters, one great-grandson and one great-great-grandson.
Sarah last worked as a crossing guard for District 150 schools, retiring in 1982. She previously had worked as a waitress, Avon representative and at Ideal Troy Cleaners. She was a member of the former Parkside Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and had recently attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in East Peoria.
Sarah's funeral service and visitation will be private at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. To attend via Facebook livestream, please visit www.facebook.com/DavisonFultonWoodland on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made to Sarah's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -