Sarah Jane Holobaugh
PEORIA - Sarah Jane Holobaugh, 88, of East Peoria, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lakeside Rehab and Healthcare.
She was born in Newton on October 25, 1931, to Albert Frank and Carmen Evon (Weaver) Trimble. Sarah married Kenneth C. Holobaugh in Peoria on June 20, 1959. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2005, in Peoria.
Surviving are her five daughters, three sons, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren, three brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one son, two brothers, two sisters, two granddaughters, one great-grandson and one great-great-grandson.
Sarah last worked as a crossing guard for District 150 schools, retiring in 1982. She previously had worked as a waitress, Avon representative and at Ideal Troy Cleaners. She was a member of the former Parkside Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and had recently attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in East Peoria.
Sarah's funeral service and visitation will be private at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. To attend via Facebook livestream, please visit www.facebook.com/DavisonFultonWoodland on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
