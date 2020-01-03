Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
(309) 647-1260
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Joyce (Griffen) Hardy


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Joyce (Griffen) Hardy Obituary
Sarah Joyce (Griffen) Hardy
CANTON - Sarah Joyce Hardy, 101, a lifelong resident of Canton, IL went home to be with the Lord, at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Red Oak Estates.
Joyce was born February 17, 1918 in Eldorado, OK to W.O. and Addie Griffin. She married Frank C. Hardy on November 13, 1937 and they were married for 70 years. He proceeded her in death on July 25, 2008.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters, her daughter, Lorna Brhel; two sons-in-law, Michael Mooney and Thomas Brhel; and two grandchildren, Mary Marie Brhel and Michael Lee Mooney, II.
She is survived by her daughter, Reba Mooney of Canton;
three grandchildren, Christina (Christopher) Flynn of Morton; Joyce (Teodoro) Chavez of Spring, Texas, and Heather Mooney (Mickey Nelson) of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; six great-grandchildren, Nicholas Flynn of Arlington, Virginia; Zachary (Leah) Flynn of Spring, Texas; LeeAnn Mooney of Silver Spring, Maryland; Blaine Mooney of San Antonio, Texas; and Lucian and Iliana Chavez of Spring, Texas; and many special nieces and nephews.
An avid seamstress, she worked locally and made many things for her family. Later, her hobby was painting, earning many ribbons for her art. Joyce and Frank were snowbirds, and enjoyed spending the winters in Raymondville, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley for over 30 years.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Canton and Raymondville, Texas.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Red Oak Estates and to Jessica Seidel and Anna Walters for the love and care they gave to Joyce.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Burial was Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at White Chapel Memory Gardens. Sedgwick Funeral Homes oversaw arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -