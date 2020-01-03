|
Sarah Joyce (Griffen) Hardy
CANTON - Sarah Joyce Hardy, 101, a lifelong resident of Canton, IL went home to be with the Lord, at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Red Oak Estates.
Joyce was born February 17, 1918 in Eldorado, OK to W.O. and Addie Griffin. She married Frank C. Hardy on November 13, 1937 and they were married for 70 years. He proceeded her in death on July 25, 2008.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters, her daughter, Lorna Brhel; two sons-in-law, Michael Mooney and Thomas Brhel; and two grandchildren, Mary Marie Brhel and Michael Lee Mooney, II.
She is survived by her daughter, Reba Mooney of Canton;
three grandchildren, Christina (Christopher) Flynn of Morton; Joyce (Teodoro) Chavez of Spring, Texas, and Heather Mooney (Mickey Nelson) of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; six great-grandchildren, Nicholas Flynn of Arlington, Virginia; Zachary (Leah) Flynn of Spring, Texas; LeeAnn Mooney of Silver Spring, Maryland; Blaine Mooney of San Antonio, Texas; and Lucian and Iliana Chavez of Spring, Texas; and many special nieces and nephews.
An avid seamstress, she worked locally and made many things for her family. Later, her hobby was painting, earning many ribbons for her art. Joyce and Frank were snowbirds, and enjoyed spending the winters in Raymondville, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley for over 30 years.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Canton and Raymondville, Texas.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Red Oak Estates and to Jessica Seidel and Anna Walters for the love and care they gave to Joyce.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Burial was Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at White Chapel Memory Gardens. Sedgwick Funeral Homes oversaw arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020