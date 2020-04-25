|
|
Sarah Louise Ulmer
CREVE COEUR - Sarah Louise Ulmer of Creve Coeur passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Snyder Village.
She was born on January 24, 1927, in Hamilton, Alabama, to John Franklin and Ette Anne (Webb) Clark. They preceded her in death.
She married the love of her life, Carl Ulmer, on May 20, 1962, in Eureka, Illinois. He survives.
Surviving are one son, Ron (Jeanne) Ulmer of Creve Coeur; two daughters, Kathy (Bill) Kelch of Metamora and Vickie (Steve) Howard of Sunnyland; ten grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her one son, Michael; one grandson, Ron Jr.; one granddaughter, Stacie Marie; 8 brothers; 5 sisters; and mother-in-law, Audrey Churchill.
Sarah had a lifelong passion for music and loved playing and teaching piano to her grandchildren.
A gathering celebrating Sarah's life will be held at a later date. Private burial will be held at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made St Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 4722 North Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020