Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
Sarah Marie Gray


1924 - 2020
Sarah Marie Gray Obituary
Sarah Marie Gray
RAPATEE - Sarah Marie Gray, 95, of Rapatee passed away at 11:52 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on August 7, 1924, in Dexter, IL, to Perry and Bessie (Goen) Myers. She married Oscar T. Gray on April 2, 1944, in Fort Sheridan, IL. He preceded her in death on December 1, 1985.
Sarah was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Henrietta M. Gray; four brothers, Charlie, Roy, Perry Jr. and Georgie Myers; and four sisters, Beulah Duckwitz, Wanda Youngblood, Virginia Trefzer and Lila McCain.
Surviving are two children, Rose (Lyle "Tom") Reed of Farmington and Sandra (Philip) Terpening of Farmington; three grandchildren, Michael (Julie) Reed of Springfield, Heidi Reed (Neal Timmer) of East Peoria and Nathan (Rachel) Terpening of Peoria Heights; one great-granddaughter, Jillian Reed; one brother, Ted Myers of Altamont, IL; and companion for many years, Jay Ruggiero.
Sarah worked as a head cook for over 15 years at Kersh Café in Farmington, IL. She was a member of Rapatee Union Church, where she taught Sunday and Bible School. Sarah was also a member of the Middle Grove Homecoming Association and volunteered at the Farmington Area Food Pantry for over 10 years. She enjoyed fishing, bowling and mowing on her John Deere tractor.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held an hour prior. The Rev. David Swain will officiate. Burial will follow at Lyons Cemetery in rural Fairview, IL.
Memorials can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
To view Sarah's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
