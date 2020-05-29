Sarah Morris

PEORIA - Sarah Snyder Morris, formerly of Peoria, Il, was born on August 27, 1963, the daughter of Sally and Bruce (Skip) Snyder. She died at her home in Salem, OR on May 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly twenty years, Russ Morris, her mother Sally Page Snyder, her sisters, Sue Snyder Traver, Glastonbury, Ct, Sandy Snyder, Noblesville, IN, Deb Snyder Lawrence, Westerville, OH, and seven nieces and nephews.

Sarah, a 1981 Richwoods High School graduate, continued her education at her father's alma mater, Dartmouth College. After graduation in 1985, she returned to Peoria to manage a popular women's apparel store, the Whale, in Junction City. Deeply involved in community service, she was a member of the Junior League of Peoria and served as the chairperson of the 1992 Race for the Cure.

In 1993, Sarah enrolled at Willamette University of Salem, Oregon to pursue her calling in the justice system. Her career as an attorney commenced when she joined the Salem District Attorney's Office as a prosecutor. In this capacity, she met Russ Morris, her life-long partner, and together made a lasting impact on their Salem community: Sarah from the courtroom and Russ from law enforcement.

Transferring from the DA's Office to the Department of Justice, Sarah fought for hundreds of children by prosecuting their abusers, while working with others to provide children with safe homes. Her large and generous heart, and her special gift of working with abused children will be her lasting, legacy of love for all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at Salem Alliance Church in Salem, Oregon at a future date. Memorials may be sent to the Peoria Riverfront Museum in honor of Sarah Snyder Morris, who once served as an employee at Lakeview Museum and later as a Peoria Riverfront Museum volunteer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store