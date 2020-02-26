|
|
Sarah "Sally" Pletz
CANTON - Sarah A. "Sally" Pletz, 82, of Canton passed away 7:46 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Graham Hospital E.R.
She was born on December 11, 1937, in La Porte, IN, to Audley and Sara Madeline (Miers) Mitchell. She married Robert Pletz. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Surviving are one son, Rich (Bridget) Pletz of Canton; two grandchildren, Madison and Carter (Paige) Thompson; and her long-time companion, Roland Pettit.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jim Pletz; and one brother, Don Mitchell.
Sally showed many people the world in her 30 years as a travel agent, working for National Worldwide Travel. She was a past member of PEO sisterhood and a member of Altruistic Club of Canton and the Book Club of Canton, and a member and lifetime president of the social charity club, Quibona, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a member of the team that organized the book club at the Alternative High School for Generations Connect as part of Spoon River College. Sally was an instructor in the literacy program at Spoon River College, and attended classes sponsored by OLLI at Bradley University. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Canton, IL. She loved to travel, read, play bridge, cook, fish, paint in water colors and spend time with family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Canton, where visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services. The Rev. K. Bruce Rushing will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Susan G. Komen or Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020