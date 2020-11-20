Savino Edward Sierra
PEORIA - Savino Edward Sierra, age 88, of Peoria, passed away at 2:45 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
Born December 30, 1931 in Peoria, he was a son to Angel and Pauline (Hernandez) Sierra. He married Ruth Ramos, she preceded him in death. He later married Barbara Zombro. Savino honorably served in the United States Army, and worked as a Union Painter his whole life. His proudest moments where attending all his grandchildren's events. Savino was a proud lifelong southside resident who was active in the community, never missing a City Council or School Board meeting. He enjoyed attending band concerts and the fish fry's at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Savino was a devout Catholic attending mass six days a week after his retirement. He was a proud parishioner of both St. Boniface and St. Ann Catholic Church. Savino was a loving father. grandfather, and great-grandfather who was deary loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his three children: Gregory (Valorie) Sierra of Phoenix, AZ, Angela Sierra of Peoria and Mark Sierra of Peoria; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Savino was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Ruth Ramos, 2 grandchildren and 16 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church with an additional visitation being held one hour prior to mass. Father Jeremy Freehill and Fr. Angel Sierra will officiate with burial following in St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorials in Savino's memory may be made to IL Cancer Center of Peoria.
