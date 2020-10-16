1/1
Scott C. Gibbs
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott C. Gibbs
MACKINAW - Scott C. Gibbs, 61, of Mackinaw passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at his home. Scott was born March 28, 1959 in Decatur to Christopher and Barbara Ellrich Gibbs.
Scott is survived by his father Chris Gibbs of Urbana, two daughters, Elizabeth (Chris) McGinnis of Mackinaw, Angela Gibbs of Mackinaw and one brother Steven (Laura) Gibbs of Mahomet.
Scott was a welder at Caterpillar. He retired this year. He was an avid Cub fan and enjoyed being outdoors.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. The Rev. Gary Fairchild will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Social distancing and masks are requested. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville at a later date. Memorials may be made to; Susan G. Komen Memoria,l 4700 N. University Street, Suite 91, Peoria, IL 61615-5849. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved