Scott C. Gibbs
MACKINAW - Scott C. Gibbs, 61, of Mackinaw passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at his home. Scott was born March 28, 1959 in Decatur to Christopher and Barbara Ellrich Gibbs.
Scott is survived by his father Chris Gibbs of Urbana, two daughters, Elizabeth (Chris) McGinnis of Mackinaw, Angela Gibbs of Mackinaw and one brother Steven (Laura) Gibbs of Mahomet.
Scott was a welder at Caterpillar. He retired this year. He was an avid Cub fan and enjoyed being outdoors.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. The Rev. Gary Fairchild will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Social distancing and masks are requested. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville at a later date. Memorials may be made to; Susan G. Komen Memoria,l 4700 N. University Street, Suite 91, Peoria, IL 61615-5849. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com
