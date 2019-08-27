|
Sean Burgess
PEORIA - Sean Thomas Burgess, 23, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.
He was born on March 27, 1996, in Pekin to Rick Thomas and Kellie J. (Brown) Burgess.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Kellie and Rob Eduvas of Peoria; his father and stepmother, Rick and Jill (Gleason) Burgess of Pekin; his daughter, Avery Noelle Burgess and her mother, Destiny Dempsey, of Peoria; two sisters, Rikki (Robert) Grassel of Auburndale, Wis., and Shelby (Jesse) Bebee of Manito; one step-brother, Dallas Fardel of Charlotte, N.C.; and his grandparents, Joan Chittenden of Peoria, Carl Brown of Lewistown, Bill and Katie Burgess of Pekin, Leonor Eduvas of Peoria and Myra Gleason of Pekin. He also leaves two nephews, Christopher Burgess and Parker Burgess of Auburndale; and one niece, Henley Burgess of Auburndale.
Sean has worked as a machinist with W. Shaffer Machine Company in Peoria the last several years.
Sean was devoted to his daughter and loved his sisters, family and friends. He enjoyed anything involving the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed swimming and being near the water. He loved listening to all genres of music.
He was of the Catholic faith.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Joseph LaTour, his uncle, and Pastor Paul Seidl will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for his daughter to the Avery Noelle Burgess Trust, in care of the funeral home, 500 North 4th Street, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019