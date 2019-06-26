|
|
Sean Smith
PEORIA - Sean Antonio Smith "Black Phantom," 36, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 3:50 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on June 20, 1983, in Peoria, IL, to LeRoy and Mary Smith. LeRoy preceded him in death.
Sean had a passion for cars, which lead him to managing an automotive shop and owning his own business working on cars. He loved spending time with his kids and making memories with them. In his free time, he found enjoyment in making music and watching LeBron James play basketball.
Sean leaves to cherish his precious children, Alexis Smith (15), Anniyah Smith (13), Sean Smith Jr. (12), Donovyn Smith (9), Rye'Sean Smith and Tye'Sean Smith( 4), Aniya Smith (14) and Canisha Smith (20); his mother, Mary Smith; 2 grandsons; one sister, Kanesha Smith of Galesburg; four brothers, Leroy Smith Jr., Jerry Smith and Demetrius Smith, all of Peoria, and Terry (Devon) Smith of Canton; twelve nieces; fourteen nephews; and a host of other special family members and friends.
In addition to his father, Sean was also preceded in death by both his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
A one hour visitation only will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cefcu Bank for Sean's children's college funds.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019