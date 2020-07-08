Seth Guthrie
PEORIA - Seth Thomas Guthrie, 27, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after an unfortunate traffic accident.
He was born on July 30, 1992, in Peoria, IL, to Amy Zerbonia and Shannon Guthrie. Seth lived in Peoria his whole life, except for a brief time in Seattle, WA.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St Philomena Catholic Church, 1000 W. Albany Ave., Peoria. Fr. David Richardson will celebrate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., also at the church.
Donations may be made to T.A.P.S., 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with Seth's arrangements and to share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
