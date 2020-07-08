1/1
Seth Guthrie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Seth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seth Guthrie
PEORIA - Seth Thomas Guthrie, 27, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after an unfortunate traffic accident.
He was born on July 30, 1992, in Peoria, IL, to Amy Zerbonia and Shannon Guthrie. Seth lived in Peoria his whole life, except for a brief time in Seattle, WA.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St Philomena Catholic Church, 1000 W. Albany Ave., Peoria. Fr. David Richardson will celebrate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., also at the church.
Donations may be made to T.A.P.S., 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with Seth's arrangements and to share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved