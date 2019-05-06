|
|
Seth Muzzarelli
WASHINGTON - Seth Bryan Muzzarelli, 25, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in Orlando, FL.
He was born on March 22, 1994, in Peoria, IL, the son of Guy and Kim Wenger Muzzarelli Sr.
Surviving are his mother and his father, both of Washington; one brother, Guy Muzzarelli II of East Peoria; and two sisters, Sarah Muzzarelli and Carly Muzzarelli, both of Washington. Also surviving are paternal grandparents, Bill and Bobbie Muzzarelli of Bartonville, IL, and maternal grandmother, Carol Wenger of Washington. Also surviving are three uncles and one aunt.
His maternal grandfather, Stan Wenger, preceded him in death.
Seth was a graduate of Washington Community High School. He was a master plasterer by trade, but his heart's desire was to serve his country. Seth was fond of his old Dodge trucks, Daisy and Delilah, and enjoyed riding his Harley, golfing, cooking and spending time on the beach. Seth will be remembered for his infectious smile and kind heart. He cherished his family and loved spending time with them, his friends and his faithful dog, Cal.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Seth Muzzarelli Memorial Fund established at Heartland Bank.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019