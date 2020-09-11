1/1
Sgt. George Raymond "Bud" Reeser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sgt.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sgt. George Raymond "Bud" Reeser
WASHINGTON - Sgt. George Raymond "Bud" Reeser, United States Marine Corps, was killed in action on November 22, 1943 in battle at Betio Island, Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands at age 25. He was accounted for on March 27, 2020 and will be returned home on September 24, 2020.
He is survived by his youngest sister, Lois Lauderback of Washington and many nieces and nephews. He preceded his parents in death as well as four siblings, Frances Patterson, Maxine Moreland, Jack Reeser and Cpl. Donald Reeser.
Sergeant Reeser was born June 3, 1918, in Goodfield to the late Levi "Peck" and Esther Blain Reeser. The family later moved to 204 S. Wood St. in Washington, and he worked at a local filling station prior to enlisting.
On September 10, 1940, he entered into service at Chicago as a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, achieving the rank of Sergeant. With the 6th Marines, Bud fought at Guadalcanal, and following leave in New Zealand, they were sent to secure Betio Island as part of the Battle of Tarawa. After 76 of hours of battle from Nov. 20-23, 1943, the Island was secured and 99 members of the 6th Marines alone had laid down their life in battle, including Bud. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart for his actions at Tarawa.
Records showed that he and 33 other Marines were buried in Row D of the East Division Cemetery, later named Cemetery 33. But in 1949, as repatriation efforts were concluding, his remains were officially declared non-recoverable.
In 2019, History Flight, Inc. discovered a burial site at Betio Island and it was identified as Row D of Cemetery 33. Sergeant Reeser's remains were then formally identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
His family thanks the members of these agencies for recovering their loved one and returning him home.
Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to Sergeant Reeser may do so from 4 to 6 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in rural Deer Creek. Reinterment with full military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps will follow.
Donations in Sergeant Reeser's name may be sent to History Flight, 317 William St., #1, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, so that they may continue their important work in repatriating American heroes.
His memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may be sent to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved