Shannon Lee Sommer-Affeldt
PEORIA- Shannon Lee Sommer-Affeldt, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1984 in Peoria, Illinois to Tim and Ruth (Adkins) Sommer.
She is survived by her father, Tim Sommer of Lexington, Illinois; three children, Amelia Richardson, Tavin and Estella Affeldt of Putnam, Illinois, two brothers, Strider Sommer of Peoria, Illinois and Seaver Sommer of Lexington, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Watson, Grandparents, Nancy and William Adkins and Joe and Mildred Sommer.
She attended Brimfield High School and Illinois Central College Alternative High School.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Davison Fulton Woolsey Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Pastor Brian Veeder will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the Princeville-Akron Volunteer Fire Department. You may create an online condolence at www.woolsey-wilton.com
.