Sharlene K. "Shar" Frintz
MORTON - Sharlene K. Frintz, 82, of Morton passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Villas of Holly Brook in Morton.
She was born on January 11, 1938, in Peoria to Henry and Salome (Strunk) Beyer. She married Donald Frintz on May 5, 1957, in Morton.
Surviving are her husband, Don Frintz of Morton; three children, Amy (Joe) Kirby of Bonita Springs, Fla., John (Linda) Frintz of Williamsville, Ill., and James (Suzie) Frintz of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; five granddaughters, Nicole (Victor) Bellan of West Palm Beach, Fla., Jenna Kirby of Marquette, Mich., Caitlin Kirby of Hazel Park, Mich., Elizabeth Frintz of St. Louis, Mo., and Rachel Frintz of Williamsville, Ill.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Dolores Rapp.
Shar worked at First National Bank in Morton for nine years. She was a member of Grace Church in Morton, where she served on the Personnel Committee and worked in the nursery on Sundays. Shar was part of the volunteer office that did mailings at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was also Red Cross Volunteer.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church in Morton, Peoria Rescue Mission or The Evangelical Alliance Mission (TEAM) for the benefit of Doug and Jennifer Witzig.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Shar's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
. The family would appreciate you sharing your memories of Shar on her tribute wall on the website.