Sharon A. Jones
BRIMFIELD - Sharon Arlene Jones, 79, of Brimfield passed away at 4:11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Sharon was born on March 23, 1940, in Peoria, the daughter of Charles and Alma (Peplow) Hall. She married Jack W. Jones on September 5, 1964, in Pottstown. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2009, in Brimfield.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Pacey of Janesville, WI, and Tina (Charlie) Dungan of Brimfield; two sons, Charles (Karrie) Jones and Robert (Sarah) Jones. both of Brimfield; 11 grandchildren, Rick (Lindsey), Eddie, Corey (Katie), Tabetha (Jacob), Brittney (Neill), Derek, Devin, Kimmie, Jase, Robbie and Wes; and two great-grandchildren, Aybl and Carmelita.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, LaCinda Jones; and one son-in-law, Douglas Pacey.
Sharon was a crossing guard for the Village of Brimfield schools for 20 years. She was a member of Clover Leaf Chapter #1002 OES, Radnor Rod and Gun Club in Dunlap and Brimfield American Legion Auxiliary Post #452. She was a past member of the Isaac Walton League in Spring Bay. Sharon was an avid NASCAR Jimmie Johnson fan, loved the Chicago Cubs and was of the Lutheran faith.
Sharon's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. The Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Tuesday. Burial will take place in Pottstown Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Brimfield Super Cruise In for Diabetes.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019