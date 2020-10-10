1/
Sharon Ann Jodscheidt Rouse
1965 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Sharon Ann Jodscheidt Rouse, 55, of East Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, with loved ones at her side.
No services were held. Sharon's wishes were that her body be donated to science (which was granted) and for everyone to remember her as she was. In lieu of services please share your thoughts, memories and pictures on Legacy.com.
Sharon was a nurturing soul. She was meant to be a mom. Whether caring for and loving children (everyone's children), helping to clean up, cooking a meal, sending a note (maybe a joke) or checking in to make sure you were "good," she was a little bit of mom to all of us who loved her, and she always had something in hand when she visited. Her dry humor, cooking and listening ear will be missed dearly. She especially loved her gift children, Jacob, Rebecca and Christopher Rouse.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
