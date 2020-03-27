|
Sharon Burritt
MORTON – Sharon N. Burritt, 90, of Morton died at 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, while in hospice care.
Sharon was born in 1929 in St. Louis, Mo., to Wilfred and Caroline (Vonderbruegge) Schroeder. She married Richard W. Burritt in 1952 in St. Louis, Mo.
Surviving are her two sons Richard (Sherri) Burritt and David (Lynn) Burritt; one daughter Sheryl (Ron) Owdom; eleven grandchildren, Diana (Burritt) Patel, Adam Burritt, Jennifer (Owdom) Weaver, Tim Owdom, Nicholas Burritt, Alex Burritt, Vanessa Burritt, Stephanie Burritt, Eric Burritt, Zach Owdom, and Emma Owdom; and two great-grandchildren, Vivian Weaver and Savannah Weaver. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, William Schroeder.
Sharon grew up in St. Louis, where she graduated from the School of Medicine at Washington University and worked as a registered surgical nurse at Barnes Hospital and the Veterans Hospital, before moving to Morton, Ill., where she lived most of her life. She enjoyed raising her children, helping her family succeed, and attending and influencing all important events in which her children participated. Through her later years, Sharon continued her focus on her family by helping with grandchildren and family events, always with high physical and emotional presence.
Sharon lived a very happy life blessed by a loving husband and family. She will be remembered for her loving devotion to her family, for her bright, nimble mind and strong memory, and for her sweet but assertive personality.
A private graveside service was held at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, with Rev. Leah Kabira officiating.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
