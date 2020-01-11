Home

BARTONVILLE - Sharon Deer, 81, of Bartonville passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2020, at Heddington Oaks.
Born January 13, 1938, in Peoria to the late William, and Yvonne Pryor, she married Chuck Moke in 1957, and later married Bill Deer. After Bill's death, she married Darrell Oltman. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Cherie Raker; and sons, Chuck Moke and Bill Moke.
Sharon was a beautician for twenty years. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary 979, Auxiliary 3883, Order of Eastern Star and Peoria Emblem Club 121.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Geoff Griffin) Zook; grandchildren, Kim (Todd) Wyatt, Heather (Michael) Blackwell, Brian (Shelia) Reinhart, Chuck Moke, Casey Moke, Christina (Jorge) Carlos, Curtis (Natalie) Moke and Cara (Andrew) Parise; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Debbie (Darrell) Whitby.
Cremation has been accorded and graveside services at Lutheran Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
