|
|
Sharon Demmin
MORTON - Sharon Lee (McIntyre) Demmin, age 79, beloved wife, mother, Mom-mom, and child of the Lord, passed away peacefully in her home in Morton, surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She was born on December 2, 1940, in Peoria, to her much-loved parents, Hulin and Daisy (Belk) McIntyre.
She first met the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) Demmin, when they were in 1st grade together at Garfield Grade School in Peoria. They attended the same church youth group at Glad Tidings Assembly of God and started dating while in high school. Sharon graduated from Peoria Central High School in 1959, and married her high school sweetheart on June 5, 1960, in Peoria. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 5, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Demmin; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister and friend, Mildred Aderholtz of Pekin; and many nieces and nephews. She was a loving and devoted mother to her three children, Dena (Eric) Peterson of Morton, Gena (Kevin) Jones of Morton and Shawn Demmin of Normal. She was the world's best "Mom-mom" to Tyler (Stacie) Peterson, Kacey (Caleb) Zobrist, Tanner (Kate) Peterson, Kole Jones and Kade Jones, all of Morton. Nothing gave her more happiness than becoming a "Great Mom-mom" to Ezekiel Zobrist, Connor Peterson, McGuire Zobrist and Ava Peterson. Sharon ran "Mom-mom's Daycare" and watched her grandchildren from birth to kindergarten and even met them after school each day until they started junior high school. She played a pivotal role in raising her grandchildren and introducing them to the Lord. She even watched her oldest great-grandson one or two days a week up until a few weeks before her passing. She loved being a grandma and hosting her weekly dinners with the grandkids and eventually great-grandkids. She will be dearly missed by her family and many life-long friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Henry Scrivens; and her dear sister and friend, Henrietta "Penny" Harris.
Sharon's greatest joy was being a homemaker and caring for her family. She was very artistic and loved to sew, paint, quilt and create ceramic pieces. She was a fantastic cook and was best known for her baked goods. At family gatherings and social events, everyone always wanted to know what dessert Sharon brought! She was best known for her wide assortment of homemade pies, sugar cookies and Christmas cookies of all kinds. She also loved to collect Longaberger baskets and Hallmark ornaments and read Christian fiction novels. She enjoyed taking trips to Branson, Missouri, with her beloved sisters, an annual couples' trip with life-long friends, and trips to Shipshewana, Indiana, with her daughters and granddaughter. Her most memorable trip was when the family went to Disney World in 2010, to celebrate Jerry and Sharon's 50th wedding anniversary. She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria and showed her love of Christ to all her knew her.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Her family would be honored to have donations given in her memory to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church or Easter Seals.
To view Sharon's online video tribute or leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020