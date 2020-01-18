|
|
Sharon Eide-Simpson
HANNA CITY - Sharon Elaine (Ragan-Eide) Simpson, 63, of Hanna City passed away at 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at her home, after a long and exhaustive battle with MS.
Sharon was born on November 25, 1956, to World War II veteran Neal Ragan Sr. and his wife, Dorothy Aubuchon Ragan. She married Kevin Eide on August 19, 1978. He preceded her in death in 2005. On June 23, 2009, she wed Rodney C. Simpson, who now mourns the loss of his other half.
Aside from her husband, Sharon is survived by sons, Randy (Tammy) Martin, R. Levi (Randall) Simpson and Matt (Heidi) Simpson; daughter, Shaina Eide; her mother, Dororthy; brother, Neal (Donna) Ragan Jr.; eight grandchildren; and her dachshund, KD.
She was preceded in death by her father and her beloved horses, Drifter and Jake.
A gearhead and storm chaser, Sharon loved animals, particularly horses, and was an avid fan of John Lennon, Paul and Linda McCartney, and the Beatles. She worked in the area for Ben Schwartz and Trovillion Insurance, and went on to retire from Mitsubishi several years ago.
A funeral service for Sharon will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Sharon's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020