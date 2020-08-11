1/1
Sharon F. Haycraft
1939 - 2020
LOWPOINT - Sharon Fay Haycraft, 81, of Lowpoint, IL, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on March 31, 1939, in Lacon, IL, to Clifford and Bertha (Fay) Harvey. She married J.T. Haycraft on December 31, 1955, in Lacon, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are children, J.T. (Connie) Haycraft, Jr. of Muscatine, IA, Natalie (Dan) Force of Metamora, Bill Haycraft of Lacon, Todd (Becky) Haycraft and Nathan Haycraft, both of Lowpoint, and Jeromy (Christy) Haycraft of Washburn; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Harvey and Clifford (Pat) Harvey, both of Lacon, and Charles Harvey of Hennepin, IL.
She was preceded in death by son, Brian Haycraft; daughter, Tina Turner; one brother; and two sisters.
Sharon was a cook at Meyers, Kenyons and the Duck Inn. For many years, she cleaned ducks for area hunters during duck season. She had a great fondness for fishing in Wisconsin with her brothers. She loved her family and will be greatly missed. You always knew you could come back home and she would be there with listening ears and an open heart. She was well-known for her cooking and especially for her jelly and jams.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lacon Area Community Center, 405 North Washington Street, Lacon, IL 61540.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
