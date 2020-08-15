Sharon Frank
PEORIA - Sharon Frank, 80, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 9:52 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
Born November 8, 1939, in Peoria, she was the daughter to Edward and Elmira (Bushan) Heppner.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; brothers, Jack Heppner, Robert Waite and Gerald Waite; and her son, Gregory Frank.
During her life, Sharon was always known for being kind-hearted, helping whenever and wherever she could. Many of her family and friends could always depend on her to help take care of them at a time when they needed. She was a caretaker most of her life, working in a nursing home, taking care of children and caring for many family members when they fell ill. She was as strong as she was kind, known for her toughness. Sharon enjoyed many things in life, but spending time with her children and grandchildren was one of her most favorite. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Tony (Nicole) of Peoria, Jill (late husband, Joseph) Powers of East Peoria, Vicky (late husband, David) Vandkye, Susie (Steve) Ibbotson, Laurie (Robert) Parish and Allan (Gail) Frank; daughter-in-law, June Frank; grandchildren, Alexander Frank, Gianna Frank and Kelly Huebscher and Jami (Anthony) Valli; and great-grandson, Antonio Valli.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Resurrection Mausoleum, with a visitation one hour prior to the mass at the mausoleum. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Sharon's memory may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
