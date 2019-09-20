|
Sharon K. Loer
PEORIA - Sharon K. Loer, 77, of Peoria, formerly of Brimfield, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, surrounded by her family, as she entered into Heaven to live out her eternal life with our Heavenly Father.
Sharon was born on February 1, 1942, in Peoria to Howard and Florence (Stewart) Halterman. She grew up in Peoria and graduated from Peoria High School in 1960. Sharon married the love of her life, Roger W. Loer, on September 29, 1963, in Peoria. He passed away on February 26, 1993. The couple designed and built their family home together in Brimfield, where they enjoyed many years of motorcycling, snowmobiling, camping and raising their son.
Sharon is survived by her son, Daniel (Jennifer) Loer of Brimfield; and her grandchildren, Jordan Shaw of LaMoille, IL, Kaylin Loer of Chicago, IL, and Jacob and Will Loer of Brimfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in addition to her husband.
In her youth, Sharon was a dancer for Dentino Dance Studio, who sang and danced with the Freddie Stevens Orchestra in the Peoria area, who played at places like the Hub Ballroom and on Juvenile Theatre Radio. She was very close to her mother, who sewed all of her dance costumes. Sharon worked part-time for the Peoria Convention and Visitors Bureau, and then later as the office administrator for an insurance appraisal business the family operated. She was also a very dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and avid pet owner of many dogs and cats. Sharon enjoyed volunteering her time as a Sunday School Teacher at Northminster Presbyterian Church, where she was a 20-plus-year member, helping in her grandchildren's preschool when they were young and assisting others as needed while living her later years at Apostolic Christian Skylines. She also enjoyed cheering for her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers. Sharon had a strong passion for animals and a tremendous heart for helping others with an energy that was infectious. Sharon truly lived her life for others.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria, with Pastor Jos Smolik officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service at 11 a.m. A private entombment will take place at American Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or the Peoria Humane Society.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019