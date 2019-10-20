Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Stotler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon K. Stotler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon K. Stotler Obituary
Sharon K. Stotler
CAMP GROVE - Sharon K. Stotler, 74, of Camp Grove passed away at 3:06 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Sharon was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bradford, where a funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Father John Cyr will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Dominic Parish Hall in Wyoming, with recitation of Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in rural Camp Grove.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Sharon's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now