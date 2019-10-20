|
Sharon K. Stotler
CAMP GROVE - Sharon K. Stotler, 74, of Camp Grove passed away at 3:06 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Sharon was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bradford, where a funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Father John Cyr will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Dominic Parish Hall in Wyoming, with recitation of Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in rural Camp Grove.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Sharon's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019