Sharon L. Phillips Obituary
Sharon L. Phillips
GLASFORD — Sharon L. Phillips, 72, of Glasford passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
She was born on July 20, 1946, to William C. Meyers and Mary J. (Lamar).
Sharon is survived by her husband, John W. Phillips, whom she married at Trinity Temple in Peoria on June 26, 1965.
Also surviving are three children, John W. (Kathy) Phillips of Hanna City, Amber R. (Jerry) Smithers of Mapleton, and Jason A. Phillips of Peoria; one sister, Pam (Ed) Locke of Canton; six grandchildren, Gabe Smithers, Seth Phillips, Camri Phillips, Micah Phillips, Zeke Phillips, and Lucas Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Mary, and one son, Steve M. Phillips.
Sharon graduated from Manual High School in 1965, she retired as a custodian from the Canton Union School District in 2018, she was a member of the Covenant Community Fellowship Church, and most of all she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton at 10 a.m., where visitation will be held the night before, Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Burial will be held at Lancaster Cemetery in Glasford.
To leave online condolences, or to view Sharon's video tribute, please visit www.oakhinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
