Sharon L. (Gott) Romanek

PEORIA - Sharon L. (Gott) Romanek, 81, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.

She was born in Peoria, Illinois, as the daughter of Edward and Musie Gott. After graduating from Woodruff High School in Peoria, IL, Sharon attended St. Francis School of Nursing. Later in life, she graduated from St. Francis of Joliet with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Sharon then went on to work as an RN at various hospitals and medical institutes across the Peoria and Indianapolis area. Sharon served her community and aided to those in need for almost 50 years. Sharon was a loving mom and her family meant the world to her. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Romanek, James Romanek and Joe Romanek; brother, Ed; and sister, Judy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jane.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store