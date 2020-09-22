1/1
Sharon L. (Gott) Romanek
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon L. (Gott) Romanek
PEORIA - Sharon L. (Gott) Romanek, 81, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.
She was born in Peoria, Illinois, as the daughter of Edward and Musie Gott. After graduating from Woodruff High School in Peoria, IL, Sharon attended St. Francis School of Nursing. Later in life, she graduated from St. Francis of Joliet with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Sharon then went on to work as an RN at various hospitals and medical institutes across the Peoria and Indianapolis area. Sharon served her community and aided to those in need for almost 50 years. Sharon was a loving mom and her family meant the world to her. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Romanek, James Romanek and Joe Romanek; brother, Ed; and sister, Judy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
I graduated with Sharon from grade school and I remember her as being a very nice girl and sweet to me. GOD BLESS her Family and Friends.
Nancy Weaver Mustard
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved