Sharon M. Nagai-Phelps
MONMOUTH - Sharon M. Nagai-Phelps, 61, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 1:52 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL.
She was born on July 14, 1958 in Maywood, IL, the daughter of Masayuki and Phyllis Chiyoko (Nojiri) Nagai. Sharon was raised and educated in Melrose Park, IL and graduated from West Leyden High School in 1976. She earned her Bachelors Degree in Social Work from the University of Illinois- Urbana in 1980 and later her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Illinois-Urbana in 1989.
Sharon married Timothy D. Phelps on July 18, 1981 at the McKinley Presbyterian Church in Champaign, IL. He survives.
Sharon worked the last 19 years as the Counseling Director at Family Core in Peoria, IL. She was a member of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), Alpha Delta Mu National Social Worker Honor Society, and the Cane Corso Rescue.
Surviving Sharon is her husband, Timothy Phelps of Monmouth, IL; her mother, Phyllis Nagai of Willow Springs, IL; her sister, Sandra (Kim) Rebenstorf of Smyrna, GA; brother-in-law, Kirk (Linda) Phelps of Saint Ansgar, IA; sister-in-law, Ann Phelps of Monmouth, IL; nephew, Garet Phelps and niece, Sarah Phelps both of Saint Ansgar, IA.
She was preceded in death by her father, and brother, Alan Kenny Nagai.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Faith United Presbyterian Church, Monmouth, IL. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Burial of her ashes will be in Monmouth Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be made to Family Core Social Services or Cane Corso Rescue. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit, www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020