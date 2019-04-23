|
Sharon Marie Caughey
FARMINGTON - Sharon Marie Caughey, 75, of Farmington passed away at 3:23 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on November 12, 1943, in Peoria to Adolf and Mary Ellen "Helen" (Rellihan) Smith. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert E. Caughey on February 8, 1964. He survives.
Also surviving are three children, Theresa Johnson, Angela (Tim) Schimdgall and Robert (Kelly) Caughey, all of Farmington; seven grandsons, Douglas, Timothy, Tyler, Austin, Skyler, Jon and Andrew; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Thomas Smith; and one sister, Kathleen Clark.
Sharon was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her greatest pride. Sharon loved to cook and bake. She also loved music and sports. She enjoyed being around her family and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. A recitation of the Rosary will follow the service. Deacon Gary Schultz will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Farmington volunteer fire and rescue.
To view Sharon's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019