Sharon McCloud
1942 - 2020
CHILLICOTHE - Sharon Kay McCloud, 78, of Chillicothe, IL went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 26, 2020.
She was born to Glen and Clara Hartstern Waddell on March 22, 1942, in Peoria; her foster parents, Ralph & Theda McNeeley raised Sharon. She had two sisters, Jackie Porter and Judy Coyle, as well as two foster sisters, Betty Dyer and Alberta McNeeley, and a foster brother Ralph McNeeley Jr. She is survived by her three beloved children, Michelle McCloud Elijah of Rogers, AR, Ronald McCloud, and Richard McCloud both of Niceville, FL. Sharon was blessed with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Richard McCloud, on September 12, 1964. They were happily married until his death on December 4, 2014. Sharon worked for 20 years at L.R. Nelson in Princeville. She enjoyed attending church, thrifting, and volunteering at the local food pantry. Sharon will be missed by everyone who loved and knew her. May you rest in peace, MG!
At Sharon's request, there will be no service. Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private inurnment will be at a later date in Chillicothe City Cemetery. Affordable Funeral & Cremation Services of Central Illinois is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
