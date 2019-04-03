Home

Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Congerville Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Congerville Apostolic Christian Church
Sharon McClure Obituary
Sharon McClure
CONGERVILLE - Sharon K. McClure, 76, of Congerville, IL, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.
She was born on July 23, 1942, in Peoria, IL, to Walter and Erma Hoerr Miller. She married Robert McClure on August 5, 1961, in Carlock, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Jeff (Marilyn) McClure of Roanoke, IL, Bill (Shannon) McClure of Germantown Hills, IL, and David (Kristin) McClure of Bloomington, IL; one daughter, Crystal (Kent) Remmert of Goodfield, IL; one son-in-law, Randy (Lori) Leman of Roanoke; her stepmother, Betty Miller of Eureka; one brother, Jack (Jean) Miller of Marco Island, FL; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Kimberly Leman.
Sharon worked for State Farm for two years before devoting her time to raising her family.
Faith and family were instrumental in her life and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her church family. She enjoyed painting ceramics, taking pictures and raising gourds and pumpkins. She especially enjoyed watching her family show sheep and participate in sheep lead.
She was a member of the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Congerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or the Congerville Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
