Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Star of Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church
417 W. Romeo B. Garrett Avenue
Peoria, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Disciples of Christ Christian Worship Center Church of God
552 East Center St.
Madisonville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Gaither
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Mosley Gaither


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Mosley Gaither Obituary
Sharon Mosley Gaither
PEORIA - Sharon Mosley Gaither, 68, of Madisonville, KY, formerly of Peoria, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Madisonville, KY.
Born March 4, 1951, in Madisonville, KY, to Thomas and Hilda Wooldridge Mosley Sr., she married Frank Gaither in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Everette M. Bond of Peoria; two daughters, Angela Bond of Peoria and Anisa (Michael) Golden of Portsmouth, VA; two step-sons, Lamont Allen and Kareem Allen of Chicago; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; four brothers, Micheal (Monique) Mosley Sr. of College Park, GA, Thomas (Anne) Mosley Jr. of Hanna City, Leonard (Marilyn) Mosley of Peoria and Frank Hughes of Mount Vernon; two sisters, Sandra Gordon of Peoria and Pamela Williams of Pembroke Pines, FL; uncles and aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Kaden Bond.
Sharon attended Peoria Manual High School, graduating in 1969.
She was retired from Peoria County Courthouse and Madisonville Head Start.
She was a member of Disciples of Christ Christian Worship Center Church of God, 552 East Center St., Madisonville, KY, where services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 12 noon. Bishop Robert M. Garrard, Pastor and Bishop, will preside. A visitation will be held in Peoria, IL, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Immediately following visitation, there will be a fellowship at Star of Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church, 417 W. Romeo B. Garrett Avenue, Peoria, IL. Light refreshments will be served.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -