Sharon Mosley Gaither
PEORIA - Sharon Mosley Gaither, 68, of Madisonville, KY, formerly of Peoria, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Madisonville, KY.
Born March 4, 1951, in Madisonville, KY, to Thomas and Hilda Wooldridge Mosley Sr., she married Frank Gaither in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Everette M. Bond of Peoria; two daughters, Angela Bond of Peoria and Anisa (Michael) Golden of Portsmouth, VA; two step-sons, Lamont Allen and Kareem Allen of Chicago; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; four brothers, Micheal (Monique) Mosley Sr. of College Park, GA, Thomas (Anne) Mosley Jr. of Hanna City, Leonard (Marilyn) Mosley of Peoria and Frank Hughes of Mount Vernon; two sisters, Sandra Gordon of Peoria and Pamela Williams of Pembroke Pines, FL; uncles and aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Kaden Bond.
Sharon attended Peoria Manual High School, graduating in 1969.
She was retired from Peoria County Courthouse and Madisonville Head Start.
She was a member of Disciples of Christ Christian Worship Center Church of God, 552 East Center St., Madisonville, KY, where services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 12 noon. Bishop Robert M. Garrard, Pastor and Bishop, will preside. A visitation will be held in Peoria, IL, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Immediately following visitation, there will be a fellowship at Star of Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church, 417 W. Romeo B. Garrett Avenue, Peoria, IL. Light refreshments will be served.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019