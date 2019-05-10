|
Sharon Moukarbel
SUNNYLAND - Sharon K. Moukarbel of Edgewater, Fla., formerly of Sunnyland, passed away March 22, 2019.
She was born Dec. 3, 1940 in Peoria to Hilda Leonard Brown and Albert Thornburg. Both are deceased.
Surviving are her Children, Lori Lyons-Walker of Florida, Mike Lyons of Florida and Kim Powers of Sunnyland; grandkids, Shelby Miller, Kevin Kerrn and Jana Ben Rogers; and eight great-grandkids.
She was a Barber for over 50 years in the Peoria area. When she was not working she loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed dancing and gardening. Sherry was a very special lady, loved by many and will be missed.
Her last resting place was in Florida.
The Family is requesting for Friends to join them at her Sunnyland residence for a "Celebration Of Life" on May 20th from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019