Sharon Nelson
1950 - 2020
Sharon Nelson
Sharon was called home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Peoria on November 25,1950 to LeRoy and Esteleen Nelson. Sharon was the third of eight children. Growing up Sharon had a love for race cars, motorcycles, and sports. Sharon went on to have three children (Stephen Chasteen, Stacy Chasteen, and Shawn Saylor). She was preceded in death by her father, her brother Mark Nelson, two of her children, Stacy and Shawn, as well as by her first granddaughter. She is survived by her mother, six siblings, her son Stephen, several grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A tough yet kind soul, she will be dearly missed by all.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
