Sharon Nyberg
CREVE COEUR - Sharon E. Nyberg, 82, of Creve Coeur passed away at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born July 14, 1936, in Carlock to Wayne L. and Virona M. (Watkins) Stephens, she married Raymond W. Nyberg on June 13, 1954, in Carlock. He died on Nov. 6, 2001, in Peoria.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Pamela L. Thousand on Nov. 28, 2018, in Creve Coeur; and two brothers, Gerald Stephens and Warren "Bud" Stephens.
Surviving are three daughters, Debra (Scott) Stringer of Morton, Cheryl Nyberg of Mountlake, Wash., and Peggy Foreman of Hobart, Ind.; two sons, Randall Nyberg of Bloomington, Ind., and Ronald (Kris) Nyberg of Marquette Heights; eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Rose Francisco of Carlock; and two sisters-in-law, Pat Stephens of Vandalia, Ohio and Darlene Stephens of Normal.
Sharon loved her family and enjoyed being with her family first and foremost. She also enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and dominos and taking trips to both oceans.
She was a Christian. Sharon retired from Libby's in Morton, where she worked for many years.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 55 East Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603; or the Creve Coeur Fire Department, 203 Wagner Drive, Creve Coeur, IL 61610.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019