Sharon Peterson
GERMANTOWN HILLS — Sharon Jane Peterson, 75, of Germantown Hills died at 4 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village after a seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born in Eureka, SD, to Otto and Bertha Wolff on October 29, 1943. She grew up in Frederick, South Dakota, and received her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD. She married Laurel "Pete" Peterson on August 1, 1965, and they were blessed with two children and 53 years together. He died unexpectedly on February 21, 2019. She will be best remembered as a loving wife, homemaker, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed her quilting hobby for many years, and was active in her church.
She leaves behind their son Michael (Michelle) and their children Luke, Zachary, and Angela of Waterford, MI, and their daughter Susan (Dan) and their children Eric, Seth, and Grace of Manhattan, KS. Also surviving are a brother-in-law (Clyde Jundt of Pierre, SD), a sister-in-law (Mary Wolff of Bluemont, VA), three nephews and three nieces and their families, plus many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother (Roger Wolff) and sister (Elaine Jundt).
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria, IL, where services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, in the church lobby. Pastors Mark Nelson and Matthew Synnott will officiate. Cremation has been accorded, and inurnment will take place at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
In place of flowers, the family has requested that memorial gifts be given to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Sharon's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
