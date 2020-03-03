Home

Sharon Pounds


1938 - 2020
Sharon Pounds Obituary
Sharon Pounds
PEKIN - Sharon Yvonne Pounds, 81, of Pekin passed away at 3:03 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home.
Born July 15, 1938, in East Peoria to Sheldon and Mary (Nelan) Scott, she married Bobby Louis Pounds on January 5, 1957, in Creve Coeur. He died on March 31, 1970, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Scott.
Surviving are one daughter, Cheryl (Jim) Voiles of Pekin; one son, Chris (Anita) Pounds of Creve Coeur; four grandsons, Robert Knuppel, Michael (Ichie) Knuppel and Christopher (Shasta) Pounds, all of Pekin, and Tony Pounds of Creve Coeur; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert (Ruth Anne) Scott of Washington.
Sharon had worked as an insurance agent for Wisconsin Insurance Management for 18 years.
She was hardworking and enjoyed crocheting and playing bunko. Her greatest enjoyment was spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sharon was a member of Bethel Memorial United Church in Creve Coeur, where she was a member of the Women's Church Group.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no visitation or services.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bethel Memorial United Church, 201 South Main Street, Creve Coeur, Illinois 61610.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
