Sharon R. Hopwood
Sharon R. Hopwood
PEORIA- Sharon R. Hopwood, 67, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born on October 14, 1953 in Peoria to Walter and Iola Feucht.
She married Steven Hopwood on July 14, 1974. He survives. Also surviving are three sons and one daughter, Jason (Sarah) Hopwood of Dunlap, Jeremy Hopwood of Peoria, Justin (Angela) Hopwood of Dunlap and Jolynn (Russ) DePaolis of Peoria; nine grandchildren, Hannah Hopwood, Olivia Hopwood, James "JJ" Hopwood, Ryleigh Hopwood, Sage Hopwood, Shayla Hopwood, Shane Hopwood, Joseph DePaolis and Madeline DePaolis.
She is also survived by two brothers and two sisters, Randall (Carol) Feucht, Timothy (Robin) Feucht, Debi (Tim) Funk, and Rebecca (Dave) Fuelberth.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Diane.
Sharon had many jobs in her career, although these were her favorites: Happy Hanger, Mt. Hawley Bowl, and the Salvation Army.
Her favorite job was taking care of and loving her grandchildren and her dogs.
Due to COVID restrictions there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Princeville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
