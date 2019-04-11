Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Moke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon R. Moke


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon R. Moke Obituary
Sharon R. Moke
PEORIA – Sharon R. Moke, 76, of Peoria died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of East Peoria.
Sharon was born on July 24, 1942, to Russell F. and Dorothy R. (Fenwick) Moke in Burlington, IA. They both have preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Russell E. Moke.
She is survived by an aunt, Anna Mae Decker; a niece, Marsha (Shawn) Murphy; 3 nephews, Aiden, Dylan, and Liam Murphy; and numerous cousins.
Sharon served our country in the U.S. Marine Corp. She worked as a paralegal specialist for the U.S. government. Sharon was active in the Heart of Illinois Paralegal Association and was a liaison for the NALA The Paralegal Association. She was also a member of Saint Monica Catholic Church in East Peoria.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday April 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial donations may be made to Saint Monica Catholic Church, 303 Campanile Dr., East Peoria, IL 61611.
Online condolences may be left at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now