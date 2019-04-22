|
Sharon Streubel
MORTON - Sharon K. "Shari" Streubel, 76, of Morton passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Shari was born on January 13, 1943, in Aurora, Ill., to Clarence and Mildred (Cain) Tinnes. She married Timothy Streubel on August 31, 1963, in West Chicago, Ill.
Shari is survived two daughters, Teri (Barry) Heckethorn of Crofton, Md., and Kelly (Tim) Crawford of Berryville, Va.; two grandsons, Justin Heckethorn and Braeden Crawford; four siblings, Andie Tinnes of Morton, Craig Tinnes of Manhattan Beach, Calif., Steve (Dotty) Tinnes West Chicago, Ill., and Cathy Tinnes of Hoffman Estates, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Tami Tinnes of Indianapolis, Ind.; one aunt, Mary Warrick of Plano, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mike.
Shari worked in passenger services for United Airlines at O'Hare Airport.
Shari was the co-owner of Vassar Studio in Two Rivers, Wis. She also worked in child support enforcement in Manitowoc County, Wis.
Shari was the organist at her churches at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tryon, N.C., Grace Lutheran Church in Charlotte, N.C., and Morton Christian Church and Bethel Lutheran Church, both in Morton. She also played the piano at the Villas of Hollybrook of Morton for their church services.
Shari was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. At her request, there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
