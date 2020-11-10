Sharon Sue Henderson
PEORIA - Sharon Sue Henderson, 75, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on May 24, 1945, to John and June (Reynolds) Kerr. She married Floyd Henderson on December 16, 1967, at the First United Methodist Church in Peoria. He survives.
She is also survived by one daughter, Mikaela "Kelly" Henderson of Peoria; one brother, William (Barb) Kerr; one sister, Darlene Brooks; and two grandkittens, Zena and Oliver.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Eldon Kerr; and three sisters, Lavetta Jones, Evelyn Bracken and Doris Washer.
Sharon owned and operated Sharon's Beauty Shop. She graduated from High Fashion Beauty College and First Assembly of God in Peoria. She enjoyed watching Shaun Livingston play. She loved trips to South Carolina, gardening, sewing, listening to Barry Manilow and her family.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL. Pastor Stephen Rose will officiate. A burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to South Side Mission. To leave online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
.