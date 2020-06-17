Sharron B. Proehl
1942 - 2020
Sharron B. Proehl
MANITO - Sharron B. Proehl, 77, of Manito, IL passed away at 12:05 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Sharron was born on December 4, 1942 in Pekin to Fritz and Ethel (Dray) Brienen. She married Eddie Proehl on December 5, 1960 in Pekin.
Surviving are: her husband, Eddie of Manito; three sons, Tom Proehl of Manito, Trent (Rebecca) Proehl of Tremont, IL and Tim (Linda) Proehl of Tallahassee, FL; two daughters, Tami (Tim) Oyer of Tremont and Tricia Bowman of Tremont; nine grandchildren, Matt (Shanna) Oyer, Mark (Kasey) Oyer, Sarah (Nathan) Eigsti, Christopher Proehl, Nicholas Proehl, Ben Bowman, Lizzy Bowman, Alida Proehl and Ava Proehl; five great grandchildren; two brothers, Randy (Debby) Brienen of Tallahassee, FL and Rory (Lisa) Brienen of Naples, FL.
Sharron was a long-time member of Second Reformed Church and the Mary Martha Circle. She had served as a Deaconess, Treasurer and Sunday School teacher. She also helped with bible school and Christmas programs. She enjoyed quilting.
Private funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 with Pastor Chuck Grogan officiating. Burial will be in Spring Lake Cemetery. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Sharron's arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hopedale Medical Foundation PO Box 267, Hopedale, IL 61747.
Sharron's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
