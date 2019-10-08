Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharron Silber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharron Silber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharron Silber Obituary
Sharron Silber
PEORIA - Sharron L. Silber, age 71, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Born on August 10, 1948, to Francis and Evelyn Walls in Grand Island, NE, Sharron was a proud mother and loved her family to the fullest.
Sharron was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Silber; and her father, Francis Walls.
She is survived by her sons, David (Stephanie) Silber of Syracuse, NY, and Jonathan (Kristi) Silber of Lincoln; mother, Evelyn Walls; brother, Douglas Walls; grandchildren, Christina Gensler, Ashley Silber, Brandon Silber and Kiara Bush; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Beck, Ryleigh Velasquez and RiverDay Schabot
To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.