Sharron Silber
PEORIA - Sharron L. Silber, age 71, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Born on August 10, 1948, to Francis and Evelyn Walls in Grand Island, NE, Sharron was a proud mother and loved her family to the fullest.
Sharron was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Silber; and her father, Francis Walls.
She is survived by her sons, David (Stephanie) Silber of Syracuse, NY, and Jonathan (Kristi) Silber of Lincoln; mother, Evelyn Walls; brother, Douglas Walls; grandchildren, Christina Gensler, Ashley Silber, Brandon Silber and Kiara Bush; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Beck, Ryleigh Velasquez and RiverDay Schabot
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019