Shawaan Maurice Warr
PEORIA - Shawaan Warr, 24, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Peoria, IL.
Shawaan was born on January 23, 1996, to Dennis and Felicia (Mack) Warr Sr. He graduated from Manual High School with academic honors and was considered one of the best basketball players during his era.
Shawaan is survived by his parents; sister, Niquarra Warr; brothers, Terence Shelby Sr. and Dennis (Daysha) Warr Jr.; his grandfather, Austin Mack Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theophus and Verner Warr and Virgie Mack; and sister, Maya Warr.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Rising Sun Christian Church, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Host Pastor, Reverend John L. Gibson, will officiate and Minister Dennis M. Warr Jr. will bring the eulogy. Shawaan will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020