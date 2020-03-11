Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Rising Sun Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Rising Sun Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawaan Warr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawaan Maurice Warr


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawaan Maurice Warr Obituary
Shawaan Maurice Warr
PEORIA - Shawaan Warr, 24, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Peoria, IL.
Shawaan was born on January 23, 1996, to Dennis and Felicia (Mack) Warr Sr. He graduated from Manual High School with academic honors and was considered one of the best basketball players during his era.
Shawaan is survived by his parents; sister, Niquarra Warr; brothers, Terence Shelby Sr. and Dennis (Daysha) Warr Jr.; his grandfather, Austin Mack Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theophus and Verner Warr and Virgie Mack; and sister, Maya Warr.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Rising Sun Christian Church, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Host Pastor, Reverend John L. Gibson, will officiate and Minister Dennis M. Warr Jr. will bring the eulogy. Shawaan will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawaan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -