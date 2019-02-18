Sheila A. McClung

PEORIA - Sheila A. McClung, age 64, of Decatur, Illinois, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home.

Sheila was born August 2, 1955, in Peoria, IL, to James E. McClung and Carma (Mahana) McClung.

She is survived by her brother, James R. McClung; niece, Morgan (McClung) Benton (husband, Drew Benton); and niece, Katy Karnes.

Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, James E. McClung and Carma (Mahana) McClung; sister, Michelle Karnes; and nephew, James C. Earl McClung.

Sheila graduated from Academy of Our Lady Spalding Institute, and went on to graduate with her Nursing Degree from Decatur School of Nursing. In 1976, Sheila began her career with Lincoln Manor, where she gave her heart, helping families and their loved ones.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Marks Catholic Church in Peoria. A visitation will be held an hour prior to mass. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial of ashes will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to Ruth, Sam and Kevin for helping care for Sheila and the family through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sheila's memory can be made to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation.

